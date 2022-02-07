From Joe Effiong, Uyo
A non-governmental organisation, Centre for Research and Information on Substance Abuse (CRISA), has warned of a spike in the abuse and usage of illicit drugs as the 2023 elections get closer.
Its Programme Manager, Nsidibe Francis, stated this during a media roundtable at the weekend in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.
He said research by the organisation indicated that cases of drug abuse would rise astronomically during the forthcoming electioneering.
While appealing to the federal, state governments and other relevant agencies to partner CRISA to mount sensitisation programmes across the country ahead of the polls, Francis said: “Government needs to change its approach to tackling drug-related issues. Rather than criminalise and punish abusers, they should engage our services to sensitise and treat patients.”
He revealed that the organisation intends to build a residential treatment centre for the treatment of people suffering from after effects of substance abuse.
CRISA Executive Director, Isidore Obot, said an estimated 14.3 million people (aged 15-64 years) in the country had used drugs, excluding alcohol and tobacco.
