From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general elections in the country, the Department of State Services (DSS), has appealed to the media to be committed in promoting peace and unity in their reportage.

The DSS, has also appeqled to the media as a critical stakeholders in nation building, to use her platforms to rebuild the nation and preach unity.

DSS, Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya, who made the appeal at a media briefing held at the national headquarters in abuja, said the media has a critical role in peace building and political stability of the country.

Afunaya, while calling on journalists to ensure the game is played according to the rules as the political season begins, said fake news, hate speech and other activities that could create violence, fear and disunity amongst the cirizens should be discouraged.

He said “Nigeria is the only country we have, so we all have to be patriotic and all hands should be on deck to get the peace we desire. This is not the time to be divisive, cause mischief and indulge in activities and plans that further create disharmony and disunity.

“The media should be up and doing in restoring peace in the country because the media is a pace setter and agenda setter. The media should see the nation as the only one we have.”

While reiterating that the Service would continue to discharge its duties creditably to ensure peace and stability in the country, Afunaya, said the Service would continue to do what is expected of it by engaging all stakeholders towards achieving peace in the country.

“Let’s rise and defeat violence, crime and sabotage against the peace of our nation. Nigeria is the only country we have. We must do everything to keep it united.

“We must avoid any act that promotes hate and disintegration. Say no to separatist movement, terrorism, fake news,hate speech,religious bigotry and any act that tends to divide us as a nation.

“Watch out for strange gatherings, suspicious movements. Restrict access to sensitive documents and data, the disclosure of which may damage National Security.

“Educate your staff and family particularly on measures to safeguard information and report security breaches. Apply relevant legal security guidelines to protect yourselves and your neighbours.

“Due to misinformation and wrong choices,Some idle persons resort to vices in their greed to get rich quick. They resort to kidnapping, killings for rituals and other heinous crimes. Avoid wrong use of social media. Before you broadcast that false message, think twice.

“Ask whether it will promote peace or violence. For safety at home, stil be security conscious. Educate your household on safety tips. Report all suspicious movements and persons to the security agencies nearest to you.”