Atiku Support Organisation, yesterday, said real-time electronic transmission of election results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is 100 per cent possible, contrary to the position of the “transparent election-phobic All Progressives Congress-led Senate.”

The group made this known in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr. El Mo Victor, titled: “With a 98 per cent teledensity rate and over 80 per cent MTN Nigeria 3G broadband coverage, real-time e-transmission of election results is 100 per cent possible, Atiku Support Organisation tells Senate.”

The group said data from National Communications Commission (NCC) website counters the outdated information presented by NCC head of technical team to the House of Representatives.

“The current figure, which the NCC technical team mischievously conceals to mislead Nigerians shows that the teledensity rate in Nigeria as of May 2021 is 98 per cent. For every 100 inhabitants in an area, at least one person is actively connected to a network through a mobile phone or other devices, thus proving the presence of a network service. It may display either of the following alphanumeric characters like 2G [G (GPRS), E (EDGE)], 3G, H, H+, 4G/LTE, etc for accessing the internet.”

