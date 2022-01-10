From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Former minister of State for Health, Fidelis Nwankwo, yesterday, warned the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) in Ebonyi against disrupting the existing zoning pattern on the governorship position in state.

The warning came a day after some PDP executive members from Ebonyi Central senatorial zone released a communique, insisting that it was their turn to produce the governor of the state in 2023.

The zone in a communique signed by zonal Vice Chairman of the party, Caleb Onwe, and Kingdom Otubo, zonal publicity secretary among others, dismissing a purported charter of equity guiding power sharing in the state.

“We disagree with any person or group writing Ebonyi Central off the permutation for the PDP ticket ahead of 2023. It is our turn to govern the state and we are more than ready to take on the arduous journey. We are though not foreclosing the possibility of any other zone contesting the ticket with us against our appeal for a unilateral direction, but we appeal that in the interest of fairness and if our party truly wants to reclaim power, Ebonyi Central should be supported by all and sundry,” the communique said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

But in a reaction, Nwankwo advised the party to maintain the existing zoning pattern which he argued has engendered peace and unity in the state.

He noted rightly that the rotation of governorship started from the North in 1999 which had Sam Egwu as the first civilian governor, then followed by Central which had Martin Elechi and finally to David Umahi from the southern zone.

Nwankwo, who served as minister under the former President Goodluck Jonathan administration, stated this while speaking with journalists in Abakaliki.