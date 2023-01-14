From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

One of the foremost founding fathers of Ebonyi State, Chief Felix Mgbada, has endorsed the Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP), Dr. Ifeanyi Odii, as the best candidate to succeed Governor David Umahi.

At a press conference in Abakaliki, Chief Mgbada who is also a member of the PDP Board of Trustees, said he had studied all the candidates aspiring to Governor Ebonyi state but came to the conclusion that Ifeanyi Odii is the best of them all.

He noted that Odii had built over 130 houses for indigent families across the three senatorial zones of the state as a businessman, stressing that if given opportunity to govern the state he would do more for the people.

He called on the leaders and members of the party to team up with Odii to liberate the state.

He said “having gone through very tedious democratic processes, from pre-primaries, primaries and Court cases up to the Supreme Court and emerging victorious, I wish to formally congratulate the PDP Governorship Candidate in Ebonyi State, Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, for sumounting all hurdles to clinch the ticket.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that Dr Odii had built up his name, capacity and enviable antecedent which prepared him to provide leadership for the people of Ebonyi state.

“Having reasoned, considered and pondered about the current political permutations in the state and beyond, I came to the inescapable conclusion that Dr Ifeanyi Odii is a man of solid reputation. He is zealous, broad-minded, dynamic and practical. He has all it takes to face complex problems even in difficult times such as now.

“For the avoidance of doubt, as a respected Member of the PDP Board of Trustees, let me state categorically here and now that we are done with our party primaries and all Court cases arising from them. There will be no further primaries in the PDP, Ebonyi State.

“I hereby enjoin all our party leaders, stakeholders and members to rally round Dr Odii on this onerous task of taking Ebonyi state to greater heights. Ebonyi state is a PDP state and we know how our problem started. But we are now determined to recover our mandate in the 2023 elections”