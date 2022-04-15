From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Secretary to Ebonyi State Government (SSG), Kenneth Ugbala, yesterday, resigned his appointment and declared his intention to contest the senatorial seat of Ebonyi Central zone in 2023.

Ugbala, who hails from Okofia community in Ezza South Local Government Area of the state, disclosed this to newsmen, yesterday, shortly after consulting with the State Working Committee (SWC) members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He assured his constituents that if elected into the red chamber of the National Assembly in 2023, he would offer quality and effective representation anchored on people-oriented legislations, job creation and empowerment of women and youths. “I am here to consult with the APC state working committee in Ebonyi State, and to seek their approval and support to run for the office of Senate for the 2023 Ebonyi Central senatorial district. That is why I am here, and that has been done.