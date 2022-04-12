From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The National Coordinator of the Rotimi Ameachi ‘Core Group’ (RACOREG), Mr. Benjamin Atu, has cautioned ‘Concerned Edo Citizens Forum’, a group he described as faceless, to tread cautiously in their quest to survive in their political wilderness.

In a statement yesterday in Benin, further counselled the group not to cast aside ethics in their ruthless pursuit of political power.

He particularly condemned the statement on the Minister of Transportation by the convener of the group, Roy Oribhabor, in a national daily where he claimed that Amaechi decision to run for Precidency was immoral, accusing him (Oribhabor) of heightening tension and spreading falsehood to gain attention.

“How can a Political jobber without a party attempt to use the good will of Edo people to rebuild his dented integrity? The people of Edo State are fully behind the Presidential ambition of Rotimi Ameachi and we are not aware of the existence of such faceless group in our dear State”, the statement said.

Benjamin Atu who is the Director of Communication in the Senator Alimikhena Campaign Organization added “Rotimi Ameachi play noble politics and do not entangle himself with the Machiavellian politics where the greatest reward goes to the boldest gamblers. Politics is not a gamble like agents of falsehood are propagating but a well thought out plan and measures for the emancipation of the people. That is the reason the people of Edo State will continue to see Rotimi Ameachi as a paragon of Moral and Intellectual virtue”.

He said whatever is wrong with Nigeria as a nation, is the justifications for Nigerians to support the presidential ambition of Rotimi Ameachi to enable him deploy his intellectual capacity in resolving our common challenge, stressing that the problem of Nigerians can only be solve by a Nigerian and no other Nigerian among all the Presidential aspirants has the depth of knowledge and experience that Rotimi Ameachi parades.

“Politics must be viewed as a way to manage human societies without endangering their future and the incumbent Minister of transportation has made life more alluring for Nigerians. He has all it takes to resolve the security challenge when given the opportunity to take over the pilot seat. Rotimi Ameachi cannot be blamed for the insecurity in Nigeria because insecurity did not start in the APC administration and Nigeria is not the worse hit in the World. Those making efforts to undermine the efforts of Rotimi Ameachi must not forget that the past is not dead.

“A man that should be thinking of restoring order in its folds lacks the capacity to pass judgment in the affairs of others. Those calling on the Minister to resign his appointment are not his employer and have no legal standing to request for his resignation as you can’t cry more than the bereaved”, Atu added.