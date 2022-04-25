From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Aspirants contesting for the Edo State House of Assembly seats on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general election, yesterday, protested against the alleged exclusion from participating in the electoral processes.

The aspirants at a press conference alleged that the state chairman of the party, David Imuse in a meeting with them ordered them not to purchase nomination and expression of interest forms for the election.

Speaking, Stephen Imokhuede Ohimai, an aspirant from Owan West local government alleged that the state chairman of the party told them that the seats have been reserved for the 14 members- elect in 2019 that were not inaugurated by the state governor, Godwin Obaseki.

Ohimai, who kicked against the state chairman’s order that excluded them from buying the nomination forms, called on the National Working Committee (NWC) to prevail on the state leadership of the party

He also called on the NWC to halt the alleged imposition of candidates on the people of the state.

Also speaking, Victoria Amu, also an aspirant from Owan West local government area, described the chairman’s order as dictatorial and anti democratic.

She lamented that women have not been given opportunity to occupy the state’s legislative seats particularly in the Owan West constituency.

On her part, Jegede May, also an aspirant from Owan East constituency, called on Adams Oshiomhole, the former national chairman of the party and the former governor of Edo State and Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the party’s candidate in the 2020 governorship election in the state to prevail on the state chairman and his executive to rescind their decision.

She said, if the chairman’s order is allowed to stand, it will portend a grave danger to the party during the elections.