From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Women’s wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Edo North chapter, has urged Nigerian women to actively participate in the nation’s politics rather than taking the back seat, saying, it cannot be given on a platter of gold.

Leader of the group, Dame Omua Okpaku, made the call while speaking with newsmen in Benin City on their concluded plans to hold its maiden conference on April 15 in Iyamho, Uzairue, Etsako West local government area of Edo State. The theme is “Strengthening Women Participation in Politics”.

Okpaku said the one day conference is expected to address some of the ills plaguing women participation in local and national politics.

She said the conference is quite timely, insisting it is coming at a time when the rights and privileges of women are the central issues of discussion before the national assembly.

She also said the conference is aimed at giving women the needed support and encouragement to harness their resourcefulness in the political space and as well encourage them to come out in mass to support the right candidates during the forthcoming elections.

Dame Okpaku, who decried the unresolved 35 percent Affirmative Action policy for women in the national assembly, said “Nigerian women are ready to take their destiny into their own hands and devise ways to empower the women folks to take an active part in governance process.

She said women are gifted with the ability of managing their homes and that such can be ploughed in setting the country right.

She said if they are not actively involved in the nation’s politics, they will not know that they can lead and manage the scarce resources of the country.

Top Edo North APC leaders are billed to attend the landmark conference which will produce outcomes that would radically change the face of politics in the district and in the country at large.