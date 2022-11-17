From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Presidential candidate of Accord Party, Prof. Christopher Imumolen, has insisted that his administration will focus on promoting education and other human capital development opportunities that would drive economy of Nigeria.

Prof. Imumolen insisted that education remains the bedrock and way out of Nigeria’s underdevelopment and backwardness which is evident in the indices that are used globally to benchmark growth and development of any country.

Prof. Imumolen who was a guest at an interactive meeting with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) with political parties in Abuja, insisted that he has the track record to prove that he has what it takes to “sail the ship of Nigeria” to the greater glory.

He said his candidacy is for the youths, hence he encouraged them to queue behind him so they could collectively unseat and retire the older politicians and leaders who have piloted the affairs of the country in the past decades with traces of failure and incompetence.

He said: “this is the time for the younger Nigerians to rescue the sole of this country. So, we have to take our faith in our own hands. I was born in early 80s when the current President, Muhammadu Buhari, was the military Head of State. Today, he is ruling us a civilian President. His colleagues and friends in that class are also asking Nigerians to vote for them even when it’s proven that they have nothing to offer.

“Today (Wednesday), CAN leadership hosted two presidential candidates, APC candidate, Bola Tinubu, the oldest candidate; and myself, the youngest. What is the hope of younger Nigerians whose destinies are being affected, positively or negatively, by the actions of these older people. We must rise and take hold of this country before it collapse and we would have no place to run to.”

CAN President, Dr. Daniel Okoh, in his remarks, explained that the essence of the interactive session was to get acquainted with the presidential candidates and also secure their commitment to giving adequate attention to issues that concern Christian communities in Nigeria.

He also presented a list containing items that CAN suggested that should be attended to as quickly as possible for whoever becomes successful in the polls and becomes President of Nigeria.