From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government of using the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to allegedly hound and harass its leaders.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, said the aim of the government is to allegedly weaken the opposition ahead of the 2023 polls.

However, the opposition party said it would not be cowed no matter the intimidation and alleged clampdown on its leaders.

“The APC knows that it has been rejected by Nigerians having failed woefully and that there is no way it can win elections under any condition. As such, it seeks to use the state apparatus of power to decimate and muzzle opposition and dissenting voices and foist an anti-democratic situation on Nigerians.

“Part of this heinous plot by the APC is to use the EFCC to bully, harass and hound PDP leaders, who are rallying Nigerians for the task ahead, with a view to coercing them to abdicate the mandate of the people and join the APC.

“This explains why the EFCC and other security agencies have been harassing PDP leaders such as former Senate President Bukola Saraki, former PDP state governors, including the former governor of Abia state, Senator Theodore Orji, former governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, his Kano State counterpart, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso and other key PDP leaders, on trumped up charges, while their counterparts in the APC with similar allegations as well as others who had defected to the APC are moving around freely,” it stated.

The party added: “Furthermore, our party has been made aware of plots by the APC administration to use the EFCC to further harass outspoken PDP chieftains in a bid to muzzle our party, force a one-party state and deny Nigerians a voice to challenge the atrocities of the APC and its administration.”