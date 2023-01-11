From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has been inaugurated in Ekiti State

The 143-member campaign council is headed by the Governor of the state, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, Co-chaired by the immediate past Governor of the state, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, while the State Chairman of the party, Barr. Paul Omotosho will serve as the Coordinator to the campaign council.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony on Wednesday, in Ado-Ekiti, the governor said the state was indebted to the former Lagos State Governor and Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and would pay back with massive votes at the February 25 poll.

Oyebanji who was joined at the ceremony by former governor Fayemi, expressed confidence that Tinubu will win the forthcoming election saying he is the most qualified among all the candidates jostling for the top job in terms of competence, capacity, courage, experience and sagacity.

Oyebanji described Tinubu as the undisputable father of progressive politics in the country who should be well supported for the nation’s number one job, adding that the APC candidate was a benefactor to the progressive family in Ekiti State, and that his support for the progressives in the early years of the struggle was unquantifiable.

“This time, we are searching for the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Our Party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has presented the best man for the job. We are no stranger to the candidate of our party, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu is the indisputable father of progressive politics in Nigeria.

“He ticks all the boxes for competence, courage, character, excellence, experience and sagacity. In terms of political acumen, he is a living legend; and when it comes to ability and capacity to govern, he is mile ahead of his strongest rivals.

“Here in Ekiti, he was our benefactor in the progressive family. He was politically there for us at our toddling years. It is time for us to feed the leader that once nursed us. The duty is now ours to go from house to house, shelter to shelter, and place to place to ensure that our party and candidate win convincingly. For us in Ekiti, our target is to be the State that returns the highest percentage of votes to APC and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu come February 25, 2023.”

Speaking further, Oyebanji who noted that all politics is local called on all party leaders and members of the council to take the political campaign to the grassroots and ensure victory for the party at all levels of elections from presidential to State Assembly elections.

He said: “As we campaign for Asiwaju, we must campaign vigorously for the three senatorial candidates of our party, namely: Hon. Yemi Adaramodu, Ekiti South; Hon. Cyril Fasuyi, Ekiti North and Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, Ekiti Central.

“Similarly, we must collectively work for the victory of Hon. Femi Bamisile, Ekiti South Federal Constituency I; AVM Niyi Ojuawo (Rtd), Ekiti South Federal Constituency II; Mr. Akin Rotimi, Ekiti North Federal Constituency I; Mr. Akinlayo Kolawole, Ekiti North Federal Constituency II; Hon. Sola Fatoba, Ekiti Central Federal Constituency I and Hon. Biodun Omoleye, Ekiti Central Federal Constituency II. Of course, we must do everything possible to ensure the victory of all the candidates of our Party for House of Assembly seat. The victory must be total and comprehensive.”

In his remarks, former governor Fayemi who stressed the importance of peaceful coexistence and unity of purpose to achieve success in the election noted that Ekiti electorate were enlightened and could not be taking for granted.

Dr Fayemi urged all candidates and members of the council not to stage their campaign in Abuja but get back to their wards and constituencies to drive the campaign.

On his part, Barr. Paul Omotoso noted that everyone should try his best to ensure victory for Asiwaju Tinubu and other candidates of the party adding that APC was a party with discipline, decorum and will not do anything that will bring about bad image for the party.

Omotoso who was represented by his Vice , Hon. Sola Elesin urged all party members to show commitment to the campaign by mobilizing the grassroots for effective and successful national and states elections.