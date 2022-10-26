Kenneth Udeh

The 2023 re-election bid of Senator Uche Ekwunife Iyom representing Anambra Central at the 9th Senate has received another huge boost following the endorsement of former President Generals from the entire 58 Towns in the Senatorial District.

Listing her numerous impacts in their zone since her election in 2019, the group under the auspices of Association of Past President Generals, (APPAS), declared their support towards her re-election bid back to the Senate in 2023.

At the conclusion of its general meeting held in Akwa on Sunday, the group Presided over by its President, Chief Omife Omife, said that judging by her accomplishments in terms of infrastructure, empowerment , bills and motions regarding the interest of their zone they are convinced beyond doubts that Ekwunife continues at the Senate.

In separate speeches by the former President Generals , they asserted that Ekwunife had made one of more tangible impacts in each of their towns either by infrastructure, empowerment job facilitation for their wards including her philanthropic gestures.

Omife mentioned that Ekwunife has matched her experience at the parliament since 2007 with unrivaled achievements.

He said ; “there is no vacancy in Anambra Central Senatorial District. That Iyom has no rival based on her unquantifiable accomplishments and personal touch with the people of the Central Senatorial District.“

“Since her reign at the Senate she has used her position judiciously to the benefit of our various communities, by providing jobs for our children, renovation and construction of hospitals, roads , empowerment, skill acquisition training, they are just immeasurable. It is in our best interest that she returns to the Senate to continue her good works.

In their conclusion, the Group pledged to vote for Ekwunife and Candidates of her Party , the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in all positions including the Presidency.

While expressing her Gratitude, Iyom who pioneered the formation of the group outlined all her accomplishments in all the 58 communities that make up Anambra Central Senatorial District. She recalled her struggles to become a Senator, and appreciated the electorates for standing by her since her assumption of office, while she pledged to construct a permanent Secretariat for APPAS.