From Okwe Obi, Abuja

A former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Professor Usman Yusuf, has urged the youths to take advantage of their numbers to elect credible leaders in next year’s general elections.

Yusuf spoke at the 19th edition of the Maitama Sule Leadership Lecture Series, organised by the students’ wing of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), yesterday, in Sokoto State.

He said: “You have to stand up and change things by yourselves. Nations all across the world are built by youths.

“You have what it takes; what it takes is number which you must use constructively in 2023 to change things.

“You cannot sit down and lament while people who have revolved power among themselves for too long continue to use and exploit you.

The paper presenter, Professor Abdullahi Abubakar of the Department of Political Science, Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto, blamed the youths for their inability to effectively articulate their priorities.

According to Abubakar, social inequality, poverty and armed banditry can be connected to failure of the state, which has resulted to the inability of leaderships to deliver good and quality governance.

In his remarks, CNG’s Board of Trustees Chairman, Nastura Ashir Shariff, lashed at the managers of the nation’s petroleum industry and oil marketers following the current hardships resulting from an artificial fuel scarcity which he said, was deliberately aimed at paving the way for increment of pump prices.