From John Adams Minna

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Thursday urged Nigerians to elect credible leaders in the 2023 General Elections to ensure good democratic governance in the country.

Jonathan spoke to newsmen in Minna shortly after visiting former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd) at his residence.

He said that it was only by so doing that the desired objectives of having responsible leaders to manage the country’s resources would be a reality.

Jonathan said that Nigerians should think wisely and elect someone who would be ready to serve them well in 2023.

He said that the Nigerians needed to choose someone who would serve them well and would not compromise the interests of the country for his benefit.

Jonathan said: “We all wish our country well. To every Nigerian, especially the young ones, elections are coming.

“They have to elect the person they believe would lead us well, the person who will serve us well.

“A leader is also a servant and as a President, you are to lead and you are to serve.

“Elect somebody that will take the interest of all of us, the interest of the country, somebody that would not compromise our own interest for his own aggrandisement.

“Someone that would carry all of us along, most especially someone that would take Nigeria as a project,”he said

Jonathan said the visit to Abdulsalami was a yearly ritual, saying, ”and is nothing special.”

The ex-Nigerian leader added that Nigeria still needed Abdulsalami and ”the part he plays in maintaining peace and unity in the country.

“It has been over a year since I visited the state. As the youngest former President, I go around from time to time to visit them.

“I haven’t seen him for quite some time and you know he just came back from medical treatment abroad.

“So, it is proper for me to come with some of my friends to pay a courtesy call and greet him.

“We also made a stop at retired Gen. Babangida’s house to see him. It is a regular visit we always do.”

He wished Abdulsalami quick recovery “because we need him, especially now that we are talking about the 2023 elections. You know he chairs the National Peace Committee that tries to midwife peace process during elections, this is the time he is much needed.

“I know there will be so much pressure on him now to see what he can do so that the 2023 elections can be conducted freely and fairly and in an environment where there is peace and love.”

The presidential candidate of the NNPP, Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso had also visited Abdulsalami.

Kwankwaso wished him quick recovery and informed him of his decision to contest in the 2023 presidential election.

Abubakar had expressed optimism on the ability of Kwankwaso to reposition the country for optimal performance.

“You have done very well as a Governor of Kano state and if given the chance, you will be able to provide basic infrastructure that would better the lots of the governed.”