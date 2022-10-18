From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council has said the 2023 general elections is a referendum on the All Progressives Congress ( APC) administration.

The spokesman of the presidential campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Tuesday, said Nigerians can not trust the APC with power, owing to the alleged dismal performance of the party in the last seven and half years.

Ologbondiyan stated that Nigerians have watched with utter dismay as the APC Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, “avoided questions and discussions on critical and imperative national issues.”

According to him, the APC have not be forthcoming “on issues of transparency, accountability and answerability in government, devolution of power, state police, federal character and other key issues that will enhance democratic tenets for the benefit of Nigerians; a development that further confirms a selfish intention against the inclusive interest of our nation.”