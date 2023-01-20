From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

A Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt has struck out suit by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) against the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tonye Cole, APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over non-compliance to Electorial Act.

The Appeal Court also set outside the judgement of Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, over alleged dual citizenship of Tonye Cole, describing PDP as meddlesome interloper.

The three-man panel of appeal in a unanimous judgement, said the PDP lacked the locus standi to challenge APC, its governorship candidate and INEC on the conduct of the congresses and primary election that brought in the candidate.

On the issue of dual citizenship, the appeal court in the judgement delivered by Justice Olabode Adegbehingbe on behalf of the lead judge, Justice Joseph Ikyegh, said PDP lacked the legal right to drag INEC to court in a pre-election matter and that Supreme Court decision on the issue of citizenship on electoral matter is final.

Speaking to newsmen outside the court, one of the counsels for APC, Chimenem Jerome described the judgement as water shield in political jurisprudence.

Jerome said that APC had always argued that PDP did not have the locus standi to interfere in the internal affairs of their clients, the APC, which have been proven by the Appeal Court.

On his part, one of the counsels for PDP, Dike Udenna, said, although every party has right for appeal, but that appealing this particular judgement at the Supreme Court would be determined by the client.

