From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has been dragged before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, of asset declaration.

Also joined with Yakubu in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/33/2021 is the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB.

The plaintiff in the suit, Emmanuel Agonsi, is praying the court to compel CCB to make his asset declaration form pubic.

He s seeking an order of mandamus directing and compelling the 1st Respondent (CCB) either by its staff, officers, privies, servants or otherwise howsoever described to issue, comply with and/or make available to the Applicant or his privies or Counsel, information and details of the Assets Declarations Forms of the 2nd Respondent (Prof. Yakubu) and his unmarried adult children kept by the 1st Respondent as requested in the Applicant’s letter of 17th December, 2020; as well as accept payment of the appropriate fees from the Applicant forthwith.

The Plaintiff, through his counsel, Solomon Okon Apke, Esq., also prayed the court for an order of mandamus directing the 1st Respondent, either by itself, officer, staff or nominee to forthwith produce for the examination of this Honourable Court certified copies of the Assets Declaration Forms of the 2nd Respondent and his unmarried adult children submitted to the 1st Respondent for the period of 2007 — 2012 and 2015 — 2020 and any other ones declared thereafter.

The plaintiff in the suit is also seeking the following reliefs: A declaration that the 1st Respondent has a statutory and public duty to furnish the Applicant information and details concerning the 2nd Respondent as contained in the Applicant’s letter of request dated 17th December, 2020.

A declaration that the refusal or failure of the 1st Respondent to respond to or comply with the Applicant’s request as contained in his Letter dated 17th December, 2020 constitutes a refusal/failure of the 1st Respondent’s statutory and/or public duty to the Applicant and is therefore unlawful, illegal, abuse of powers, abuse of discretion and ultra vires.

