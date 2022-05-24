By Fabian Chukwuemeka Nworah

It is with great concern and deep sense of responsibility that I present this short article to the Nigerian political elite, stakeholders and the world in general regarding the forthcoming 2023 elections and the need for fairness, equity and justice to secure the state of Nigeria.

It is clear to all and sundry that Nigeria is presently at the edge of the precipice in terms of its economic, social, political and ethno-religious positions. We must also bear in mind that the last #EndSARS episode in Nigeria indicated the precipitous and precarious nature of the Nigerian republic, which must be handled with great caution. My 2020 widely publicised article, titled “Endsars Protects: Nigeria’s Debacle or Golden Opportunity to Attain Greatness,” clearly expounded the precarious nature of the Nigerian republic.

Nigeria is on the march again to choose a new leader, come February 2023. It is also time for campaigning for elective positions at all levels. However, the pertinent issue before Nigerians now is who would lead the country in 2023. There have been various permutations on various aspirants from the North and the South regarding who would lead the country. These permutations are all gearing towards overheating the polity and putting the country in a precarious position. There is no doubt of availability of eminent Nigerians from the North or South with limitless resources and capabilities that can occupy the position of the President of Nigeria, come 2023. However, I want to use this opportunity to call on all political stakeholders to give peace a chance. Nigeria is not a “fool’s paradise.”

The only way we can all move this country forward is allowing equity, fairness and justice to thrive. It is clear that no one man’s ambition is larger than the collective interests of all Nigerians and friends of Nigeria worldwide. Let the truth be told, this is the last hope for Nigeria: A time for a deep reflection to achieve greatness. Let us be aware that we can all avert this impending crisis by ensuring that our own kind of democracy, moulded on our own diversity and peculiarities, is allowed to progress. We must allow our democracy to thrive based on justice, equity and fairness.

It is with great pleasure that I implore all political leaders in Nigeria to give peace a chance and allow a President of Igbo extraction to lead this country, Nigeria, come 2023. I strongly advice that the key political parties, APC and PDP, should honour their commitments and zone their presidential tickets to the Southe East with a view to selecting a right candidate based on competence and capacity. We have done it before in Nigeria and we can do it again to safeguard our fragile democracy and avoid hot rain falling on us.

Ladies and gentlemen, old and young, we must build a country first. Let us give peace a chance and develop this country. Nigeria is a country filled with abundant milk and honey; a country of limitless possibilities and obviously the envy of other countries of the world. You will never appreciate what you have until you lose it. Let us make hay while the sun shines. Remember, nobody can build your country for you; it is our collective responsibility to build the Nigeria of our dreams for the interests of all Nigerians, and for everyone and for generations yet unborn.

•Nworah (Odum) is senior partner, Rockstone Law Solicitors, London, UK; [email protected]