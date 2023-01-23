From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it is collaborating with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Matters Commission (ICPC) to check vote-buying in the forthcoming general election.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Rivers State, Johnson Alalibo Sinikiem, spoke during the opening ceremony of the 2023 Correspondents’ Week of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

Sinikiem described vote-buying as a cankerworm that has eaten deep into the country’s system, saying that INEC has also sensitized youths in various villages in the country to monitor and report anyone involved in the act during the elections.

Speaking through the Head, Voter Education and Publicity, Mark Usulo, the state REC said, by the new Electoral Act, anyone found with a permanent voter’s card (PVC) that does not belong to him or her, risks a jail term.

He said the security agencies, especially the Nigeria Police, Military and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) have been briefed to watch for people in possession of PVCs that are not theirs.

He said: “We are collaborate with EFCC and ICPC in case of vote-buying. The military and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps have been briefed on the Electoral Act.”

Sinikiem called on the media to ensure accurate reportage of INEC activities before, during and after the general elections, adding that the electoral body will ensure free, fair, credible and violent-free election.

He expressed: “I don’t think there would be any form of electoral violence.”

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Chris Finebone, who declared the Correspondent’s Week open, expressed concerns

about the media providing a robust support to INEC to have a successful election in 2023.

He charged journalists to be objective in their daily reportage knowing their onus in the development of society.

The theme of the Correspondents’ Week is “Media Vigilance Ahead of Peaceful 2023 Election in Rivers State.”