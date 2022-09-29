Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, says the outcome of the 2023 general elections will be based on competence, capacity and character.

Addressing newsmen in Ibadan on Thursday after a meeting with Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Obi said the 2023 elections would not be based on ethnicity, religion, and connection.

He explained that the elections would be based on commitment to start doing the right things, to secure, to unite and to build cohesion in the country.

He noted that the monetisation of Nigeria’s political space contributed to some of the challenges confronting the nation.

“The money that they are sharing is why there is joblessness in the society.

“That is the money that should have been used to do what is right; to improve human capital; to invest in education and in health,’’ he said.

The LP candidate, who said he had made a commitment to secure and unite the country if elected, said he was going across party lines to say: “let’s save our country.’’

Obi said he wanted to move Nigeria from a consumption country to a production country that would be the pride of its citizens.

He promised to remove what he called “existing structures’’ that have been inimical to the progress of the country, if elected president of Nigeria.

Obi urged Nigerians to vote for him because “I believe that I have the competence and the capacity to turn around the country.’’ (NAN)