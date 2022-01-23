From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Former member representing Rivers South East senatorial district, Senator Magnus Abe, has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will win the 2023 presidential election.

Abe has also declared that the party will occupy the Brick House (Government House), Port Harcourt, Rivers State, in 2023.

He spoke at the inauguration ceremony of Rivers Voice of Freedom (RVF) ONELGA chapter, in Omoku, headquarters of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA) of the state.

The former federal lawmaker dismissed the claims at some quarters, that the crisis that had rocked APC in Rivers State several years ago was as a result of his governorship ambition.

He said: “There has been so much talk that all the problems in APC in Rivers State is because I said that I must be governor by all means.

“You know that that is not true. You know the origin of the problem. You know how the problem came about. These were things that happened before your own eyes. Is it not so?

“But, when people have power, it difficult to communicate with the best. So, for peace to reign sometimes, you keep quiet so that peace will reign.

“We always call for peace because we know that without peace, nothing can move forward. But, we also realise that if the peace refuses to come, the important thing is that you should wedge the war.

“So, everytime we libate for peace, we also libate for victory. So, in this battle, we will work for peace and we will work for victory.”

Senator Abe urged his supporters not to waiver, assuring them that he would stand with them till the end of the political struggle in Rivers.

He expressed: “I want to assure you that whatever you are doing, wherever you are be resolute. Don’t quarrel with anybody. Don’t fight with anybody. When there is a problem in the house, if everybody behaves the same way, the problem will never be solved.

“Rather, some people must be different. Some people must be perturbed. Some people must be able to keep quiet. Some people must be able to sacrifice, so that the family can move forward. It does not mean that you are weak, if you are ready to sacrifice for the family to move forward. It simply means that you are wise because you understand that the consequences of everybody being alike.”