From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) youth wing national leadership, has concluded arrangements to hold a townhall meeting involving all the party’s presidential aspirants to discuss their plans for the Nigerian youths if elected.

In a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja, signed by the national leader, Dayo Israel, titled; “what do you have for us – APC Youth Presidential Town Hall, they disclosed that the event will hold in Abuja on Friday and Saturday May 27 and 28, 2022.

The statement promised that it will provide a platform for all the presidential aspirants to share their agenda with the young members of the party.

He said the time has come for the wing to mainstream and prioritize the interest of the progressives youth and by extension the Nigerian youth.

“In a few days, our party delegates will gather in Abuja at the special convention/presidential primaries to elect the Presidential candidate of our great party – The APC. While some of the aspirants have toured the country to address would-be delegates, we observe very little engagement with the youth wing of our party.

“It is our belief that as the highest voting block, with the advantage of our population and demography, it is expedient that we sit at the table with all APC Presidential aspirants and hear what they have for us as young progressives – if/when elected.

“In light of this, the office of the National Youth Leader will be convening a “2023 APC Presidential aspirant townhall meeting with Young progressives” with the Theme: what do you have for the youths?.

“On behalf of the youths of our party, I am using this medium to invite all our presidential aspirants to kindly make themselves available for this special event. Participants will be able to register to attend on a first come first serve basis.

Announcing the members of the presidential townhall meeting steering committee to include; Sanusi Ohiare (Co Chair), Idris Aregbe (Co Chair), Barrister Winifred Chukka – Secretary, Oluwatoyin Fasanmi – Asst Secretary, Hon. Jamalu Kabiru (The Deputy National Youth Leader), Obidike Chukwuebuka, Hon Hafiz Abolaji Repete, Dada Olusegun, Damilola Apotieri, Ahmadu Jibril, Hadiza Abubakar Talba, Ibrahim Alli Balogun, Nkemkama Kama St Andy and Makinde Araoye.

Others are Abu Sodiqu, Segun Tomori, Abu Andrew, Ameen Amshi, Oyiborume Paul, Abubakar Dansoho, Aramide Kasumu, Rilwan Tinubu, Seyi Are, Kelechi Ekugo, Abdullahi Tanko Yakasai and Amaka Lawrence.