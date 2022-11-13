The Kogi Campaign Council on Sunday promised that Gov Yahaya Bello will massively deliver the state to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections.

Mr Kingsley Fanwo, the state council Director of Media and Publicity, made the promise in a statement issued in Lokoja.

He said that with Bola Tinubu’s track record of excellence in both private and public sectors, “he will win Kogi convincingly alongside all of our senatorial, house of representatives and house of assembly candidates who are busy campaigning hard across the state.

“Although the party’s agenda for the 2023 general elections is to win well, a new record will be set with an unprecedented margin.

“Our governor and other leaders of the APC have been meeting with critical stakeholders within and outside the party to ensure we set an unprecedented record of victory.

“What we are doing now is activating our lawful winning strategies.

“We did it In 2019 by massively voting for President Muhammadu Buhari and also won all the senatorial seats and seven of the nine house of representatives seats, before we lost one of the seats at the tribunal”.

Fanwo, who is the state Commissioner for Information, said that it was on record that for the first time in the political history of Kogi, it has a one-party house of assembly having won all the 25 available seats for APC.

“In fact, in 2023, Bello will show why he remains the political tactician that is trusted by the Kogi people

“It is a thing of joy that the state government has promised to ensure Kogi remains peaceful during the elections

“By God’s grace the state security architecture will make it impossible for desperate politicians to import violence into the state.

“We will campaign on the strength of what we have been able to achieve and the hope for a stronger and better Nigeria”, he promised further.

The campaign council director, however, urged all political leaders and members to continue to campaign peacefully as the candidates of the party were capable of winning in a free and fair atmosphere.(NAN)