From Paul Orude, Bauchi

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mallam Bibi Dogo, has said that any conspiracy against the party and Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed will fail because of the track record of performance.

Dogo stated this on Sunday in Bauchi when he addressed newsmen at the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

He said recent gatherings by small political groups organised by opponents with the aim of dislodging the governor from office in 2023 will not work.

The PDP leader praised the numerous achievements and successes of Governor Mohammed in the area of fulfilling his political campaign promises, saying they were enough to silence his critics.

Dogo said the projects executed by the governor in the areas of provision of infrastructure and other essential social services to the people has a direct impact on their lives, and that voters want a performing governor.

He added that the governor made an immediate impact ‘when he assumed duty [and] paid the needed attention to the dilapidated infrastructures at the primary and secondary schools across the state.

‘With the limited resources available, he constructed 424 of two classroom blocks in each of the wards in Bauchi, he constructed and rehabilitated four major roads valued at N5 billion. The road comprised of – Ibrahim Bako to Maiduguri Road by-pass is 4.4 kilometres, Sabon Kaura to Jos Road by-pass is 6.2 kilometres, Yakubun Bauchi Quarters is 1.8 kilometres while that of Muda Lawal market is 1 kilometre, while many roads were constructed in Azare town and Misau Sade Akuyam road. Presently, the construction of over 20 roads spread across the state is ongoing,’ the PDP stalwart said, adding that the governor also ‘launched the construction of 2,500 housing units across the state, and the project creates employment for over 20,000 youths.’

He said the proposed construction of a model Government House is among the projects that will make a difference and restore the glory of the state in the eyes of the world.

He expressed delight that the Gubi dam is currently being upgraded to provide 75 million gallons of water which will address problems of portable water in Bauchi and its surrounding.

The PDP chieftain advised opponents of the governor to stop comparing him with previous governors of the state since everyone did his best during his tenure.

‘The present governor will make a difference and put his detractors to shame. They are envious of his achievements, that is the reason why they are regrouping and making senseless allegations to detract him from the good work he is doing, but they will not succeed,’ he said