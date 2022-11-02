From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

As the 2023 general election inches closer, the Federal High Court has set up a special task force of Judges for expeditious hearing and determination of all pre-election cases pending before it.

A circular letter issued by the Chief Judge of the Court, Justice John Tsoho said that the task force became necessary to designate a team of Judges following the large volume of pre-election suits that have flooded the court.

According to the circular, Judges who are members of the Task Force will suspend all regular cases in their respective courts, due to the urgency of the electoral cases, which are time-bound.

“In view of the large volume of pre-election cases filed so far; with the imminent attendant risk of lapsing, it has become necessary to constitute a Task Force to speedily dispose of the matters, particularly in those Judicial Divisions with a glut of them.”

A statement by the Assistant Director of Information of the Court, Dr Catherine Oby Christopher indicated that Justice Tsoho further stated that the Judges will have four weeks within which to dispose of the pre-election cases.