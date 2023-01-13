By Gabriel Dike

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Vice Chancellor, Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, yesterday canvassed for support for the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu and the gubernatorial candidate for Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and others seeking elective posts national and in the state.

Prof. Olatunji-Bello, who led members of the Movement for Women in Lagos State Institutions for Good Governance (MOWLAS) and their male counterparts, Movement for Men in Lagos State Institutions for Good Governance (MOMLAS), professional bodies made up of staff of Lagos State-based tertiary institutions, on a health outreach to Iba Community in the Iba LCDA of the state canvassed vote for the duo and others at the event.

The health outreach, which saw hundreds of members of the community tested for various health conditions and given free drugs was organized by the bodies as part of efforts to ramp up support for the candidature of APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwoo-Olu and other candidates of the APC in the state.

Prof. Olatunji-Bello, joined by her Deputy, Prof. Adenike Boyo, and the acting Vice Chancellor, Lagos State Unversity of Education (LASUED), Prof. Bilkis Lafiaji-Okuneye, had arrived at the Iba Kingdom and led members of MOWLAS and MOMLAS on a rally round the community to sensitize people about the medical outreach taking place at Iba LCDA.

As people trooped to get medical care, the message was clearly passed that the APC candidates were best placed to serve their interests.

The festive atmosphere in the outreach ground took a new turn when the paramount ruler of the Iba Kingdom, Oba Adesina Raji, the Oniba of Iba Kingdom arrived at the venue in the company of his chiefs.

Olatunji-Bello while addressing the gathering said “We are holding this outreach as our strategy to mobilize and campaign for Asiwaju and the governor, Mr. Sellable.

“We are ensuring that you members of the community are well, because that is what the candidates want. Go and collect your PVCs and vote en mass. Our members will continue to mobilise and go for house to house to ensure people vote.”

She recalled that the movement started in 2018 to campaign for Governor Sanwoo-Olu, who has performed well enough to deserve a second term.

“When Gov. Sanwo-Olu emerged, he did not disappoint us and that is why we are out again to support him”, Prof. Olatunji-Bello stated.

In a prayer-filled remark, the Oniba expressed his joy at the outreach-cum-campaign for the candidates stating that the kingdom is unanimous in it’s support for the APC candidates.

He said, “I am extremely happy that this is happening in my lifetime. For the VC to do this, I am so happy and honoured. Our efforts will not be in vain. All our candidates will win.

“This is the time to repay the good that Sanwo-Olu and Tinubu have done by making me king. The whole of Iba will vote for APC. We are one in the kingdom.”

MOWLAS and MOMLAS are expected to take their outreach to Epe Kingdom on Wednesday, January 18th, 2023.