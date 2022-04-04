By Amechi Ogbonna and Adewale Sanyaolu

Nigeria’s worsening economic and security challenges, yesterday, caught the attention of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, who warned that the trend could truncate the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

In a sermon at the national headquarters of the church in Ebute-Metta, Lagos, he flayed the continuous theft of the country’s crude oil resources and heavy debt burden, warning that the country was moving into bankruptcy with dire consequences on citizens.

He hinged his claims on the consistent borrowings by the Federal Government which have left it using over 80 per cent of its revenue on servicing of debts.

He said under the government of President Olusegun Obasanjo, Nigeria was granted debt forgiveness, but the story has changed with the incumbent government embarking on borrowings and plunging the country into more debts.

He also urged Christians to participate actively in the electoral process, denying ever dictating to his members candidates to vote or not vote for.

“I am not a politician and I am not hoping to become one in future. I am called to be a pastor, but if you want to quote me, please quote me correctly. As I speak, God has not told me if there will be election in 2023 or not. The year 2023 is still far away from now; He may decide to speak tomorrow, but as of now he has not told me anything about 2023.

“But it is in the news, and most you have read it that over 80 per cent of crude oil produced in the country is stolen and nobody is denying or refuting it. The quest to as who is stealing the crude? How are the countries buying the stolen oil? Are they the friends of the country or enemies. What do they need the money for. It is also in the news that 90 percent of the 20 percent of the revenue from the is used to service debt and that we are still borrowing.”

Adeboye also lamented the security situation in the country, especially repeated attacks in Kaduna State, querying why bandits were so focused on the northern Nigeria economic and political capital.

“Today you can’t enter Kaduna by road, rail or by air because you will be attacked by the terrorists,” he said.

On why he is urging Christians to participate in politics, Adeboye said: “Christians should participate in elections by voting and ensuring that their votes count. The reason I cannot vote is that I am the father of all; my children are in all the parties and so I can’t vote. Christians must be interested in politics because witches are interested. So when witches are showing interest in politics, should Christians be sleeping?”

Explaining why he prayed for politicians that sought his blessings, Adeboye said while he has no preferred candidate, he always prayed that the perfect will of God be done in the life of each contestant. “I will pray for any politician that comes to seek for prayers before any election,” he said.