By Chinelo Obogo

Governors have told President Muhammadu Buhari that due to the increasing insecurity, elections may not hold in the North West states of Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara in 2023.

The Cable reveals that the governors made this known in a policy brief which was part of the political economy situation review sent to the president in July 2022, urging the president to urgently address the security situation.

The governors urged the president to establish military bases in Birnin Gwari, Rijana, Kachia and Mararraban Jos in Kaduna state and Kontagora and Gwada in Niger state.

“Expedite promised the establishment of military bases in Birnin Gwari, Rijana, Kachia and Mararraban Jos in Kaduna State, and Kontagora and Gwada in Niger State.

“Ensure promised simultaneous operations scheduled for July 1 but yet to commence are ordered and complied with immediately.

“Ensure operations prevent Boko Haram terrorists from attacking the Shiroro R2 transmission line (R1 already down and inaccessible), which will throw the entire north-west and Niger into darkness.

“Renewed appeal for a Theatre Command in the north-west along with deployment of MNJTF due to borders with Niger and Benin Republics that are major sources of arms and ammunition, “ the review read.

The governors also asked Buhari to look into the choice of running mate picked by the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu and its impact on north-west voter turn-out.

They also called for an assessment of the outcome of the primaries conducted by the ruling party as well as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).