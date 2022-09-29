From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

A Coalition of Civil Society Organisations, have said that the nation must get it right in 2023 as far as elections are concerned.

The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations on Gender Equality, Child Protection, Leadership and Good Governance stated this in Abuja in preparation for the 2023 general election.

The group which said its aim is all about how to get it right in Nigeria in terms of leadership of the country and governance, also said its aim was to ensure that the people’s voice is heard.

The National President, Coalition of Civil Society Organisations, Elizabeth Oziri, while speaking with Daily Sun, said: “We have had enough of just the normal ways. We want the people’s voice to be heard.

“The people should be able to decide who will lead them in 2023. The people should be able to take a decision on who their leaders should be.

“They should go out and google and search the history of these leaders. They should go and check them through and confirm the stuff they are made of.

“As far as we are concerned, we have to get it right this time. We are no longer ready to go for vote buying, vote selling and mediocre, people who just come in and help us destroy the nation the more.”

Oziri further said as the country move closer to the elections, the civil society organisations will be playing major roles such as advocacy, enlightenment of the society about their right to vote and partnering with the government as far as monitoring and observing elections are concerned.

“The civil society is also going to be able to speak to the government, partner with them, telling them the heart of the people and telling them the expectations of the people from them,” Oziri also said.

Earlier, the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, expressed optimism that things will get better in the country.

Bayero who was represented by Maaji Kano, Lamido Umar Yola, also said Nigeria wants positive changes in the country, leaders who can stand for their people.

“So, I think we need to do so much from top to bottom because the population of Nigerians downwards, those are the decision makers. And the people can use their votes to come and vote and select good leaders,” Bayero said.