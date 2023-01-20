From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service has commenced training of various categories of personnel on weapon handling ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The NIS command in Bayelsa, under the watch of Comptroller James Sunday, also warned immigrants and foreign nationals against interference in the electoral processes.

The Bayelsa Command of the NIS, in a statement issued on Friday and signed by Comptroller James Sunday, said the training of personnel is on time management and productivity at work for senior officers and weapon handling for the junior officers in Yenagoa.

According to him, the senior officers had one- day training, while the junior officers had one- week training on weapon handling geared towards preparing NIS personnel to take responsibility as the country prepares for the General Election 2023.

He stated that, “no officer is allowed to be partisan, our job is clearly defined and any ad-hoc assignment will be clearly spelt out to avoid ambiguity. We are to take directive from the Service Headquarters on matters concerning our operations while collaborating with sister agencies in the spirit of interagency collaboration, as uniform officers and men we have defined roles and rules of engagement, hence this training to equip each and every officer with relevant skills and expertise to dispense effectively at all times.”

“The Service will not condone mischief or abuse of any sort preparing for the Election. Our foremost duty is to ensure non -Nigerians stay clear of the Election, without interference in any way. The officers are charged to intercept especially those at the entry points of any irregular migrant on transit, impound voters card and National Identity Card that finds its way into the hands of non- Nigerians and also arrest any such culpable person to face the law as provided in the constitution and the Immigration Act.”

“We can only justify our professional calling when we are doing the expected and in the best way possible as trained officers and men. Weapon handling is vital to sustain harmonious, peaceful and safe co- existence with the civil society at this material time. We are guiding and monitoring our operatives closely. ”