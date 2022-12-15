From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC have cautioned journalist to desist from disseminating fake news, noting that one fake news could lead to the break down of national security during the 2023 general election.

This was disclosed by Mr. Festus Okoye, Commissioner in charge of voter education and publicity, on Wednesday during a one day capacity building workshop for journalists in the North Central region in Lafia, Nasarawa state capital.

Daily Sun reports that the theme “conflict-sensitive reporting and the general election” is to build the capacity of journalist on election reportage organized by INEC in collaboration with the Nigeria Union of Journalist.

Okoye said there is the need for journalist to be professional I discharging their duties especially the coming election based on its sensitivity adding that the population, demography and methods of electoral process had changed.

He further explained that journalist must understand that for the purpose of national security, journalist must understand that announcing one fake results will lead to the break down of law and any mistake by the electoral body in the management of 2023 election would also lead to Break down law and order in Nigeria.

“If the commission is on able to conduct election at the time and periods set out in the Constitution for the conduct of election will lead to break down of national security which could result to what many Nigerians would not want to witness.