From Abel Leonard, Lafia
The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC have cautioned journalist to desist from disseminating fake news, noting that one fake news could lead to the break down of national security during the 2023 general election.
This was disclosed by Mr. Festus Okoye, Commissioner in charge of voter education and publicity, on Wednesday during a one day capacity building workshop for journalists in the North Central region in Lafia, Nasarawa state capital.
Daily Sun reports that the theme “conflict-sensitive reporting and the general election” is to build the capacity of journalist on election reportage organized by INEC in collaboration with the Nigeria Union of Journalist.
Okoye said there is the need for journalist to be professional I discharging their duties especially the coming election based on its sensitivity adding that the population, demography and methods of electoral process had changed.
He further explained that journalist must understand that for the purpose of national security, journalist must understand that announcing one fake results will lead to the break down of law and any mistake by the electoral body in the management of 2023 election would also lead to Break down law and order in Nigeria.
“If the commission is on able to conduct election at the time and periods set out in the Constitution for the conduct of election will lead to break down of national security which could result to what many Nigerians would not want to witness.
The commissioner also stressed on the challenges in conducting election in Nigeria saying it is a huge venture noting that there are 15 countries in the wast African sub region 14 of those countries have the total register voter of 73million but Nigeria is going into the 2023 general election with over 93. 5million register voters.
“What that means is that the conduct of elections in NIGERIA is bigger than any conduct of elections in other 14 countries In wast Africa sub region.”
He said Nigeria also also have difficult geography explaining that some INEC staff stay on the high seas for 3 hours to get to the location because of difficult Terrence, some parts of the country, vehicle, Moto bikes finds it difficult to get to the polling unit.
“We have to engage what we call human Carries who will carry you on their backs and take you up the hills so the geography of this country is difficult.”
Comrade Chris Isiguzo, who is the National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, represented by Dele Atumbi lauded INEC for widening its reach through collaboration with stakeholders in the electoral process as he advocated for peaceful and credible elections.
Comrade Isiguzo reminded stakeholders on the safety and well-being of journalists especially in tense moment of electioneering.
In their various paper presentations, director of legal drafting and clearance and his counterpart on ICT in the Commission urged the public to put to use the recent developments in the Electoral Act to correct election situations in the country, assuring the public that the deployment of technology in election has brought succor to challenges experienced in past elections.
Chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists, Nasarawa State Council, Comrade Salihu Muhammad Alkali tasked members of the Union to use the knowledge gained wisely, pledging to remain partners in progress for the overall good of the nation.
Some of the participants who participated in the workshop, Abel Leonard of the Daily Sun Newspaper, Esther Akaa of the voice Newspapers and Isaac Ukpoju of News agency of Nigeria NAN expressed appreciation to INEC and the NUJ for ensuring that the event becomes a reality while urging other colleagues to use the knowledge received from the seminar in discharging their duties effectively.
