From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Chief of Defense Staff General Leo Irabor has assured that next year’s general elections would be held in a very secured environment where voters would freely exercise their franchise.

Irabor’s assurance is coming amid worsening incidents of insecurity in parts of the country, heightening fears that elections might not hold in 2023.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

But speaking on the sidelines of the opening of a four-day Defense Retreat in Asaba, Delta State, Irabor said the security situation in Nigeria was improving.

The Chief of Defense Staff however admitted that there were still concerns, which he insisted, were being addressed.

“The security situation is improving every day, and it will keep improving. Off course there are concerns and we admit they are quite manifest but what is important is we have moved from where we were to where we are currently.

“And in due course there will be near zero or zero occurrence of anything that has to do with security incident . So the take home is that it will keep improving, and we will live in peace.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“Talking about the 2023, the elections will hold in an environment that will enable everyone to exercise their franchise,” he told journalists.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Earlier while declaring the retreat with the theme: ‘Shaping the Armed Forces of Nigeria for current and future security challenges’ Minister of Defense, Maj. Gen. Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd) reiterated government’s recognition of the important role that technology plays in combating asymmetric threats.

Magashi identified the huge inroads by the Nigerian Army in cyber and forensic areas, the deployment of the Falcon Eye infrastructure by the Nigerian Navy and the acquisition of unmanned aerial systems by the Nigerian Air Force as some of the proves of government’s investments in upgrading the capabilities of the armed forces.

The Defence Minister added that some of the Technological breakthroughs are enhancing situational awareness for troops and better operational security in the country.

Appreciating Gen. Irabor for the initiative in putting the retreat together, the Minister charged participants to take maximum advantage of the platform to identify possible areas that required tinkering to meet present day security challenges.