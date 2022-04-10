From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the National Working Committee of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) has said women and persons living with disabilities (PLWD) will get free nomination forms.

ZLP National Secretary, Yahaya Makama, in a statement, explained that gesture was to encourage them fully participate in the exercise.

Makama said: “The National Working Committee of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) yesterday 7th April, 2022 approved the sale of Nomination forms to aspirants wishing to contest the 2023 general elections.

“Youths, women and people living with Disabilities are to obtain their Nominations forms Free.

“The Zenith Labour Party is a Gender sensitive Political Party and we believe in inclusiveness of women and youths in the governance of the Country. Women and youths now have a very good opportunity to actualize their Political dreams. “We should all move away from the social media Politics to practical grassroots politics to enable us bring the positive change that we all desire in our country. “The reduction of the nomination fees is to allow credible Nigeria’s who are popular but hindered by high Nomination fees charged by Political Parties. They now have the opportunity to use a platform that is pocket friendly in their quest to serve. “The cost of the forms are as follows:

1. State Assembly, Expression of Interest – N100,000; Nomination Form – N250 000

House of Representative, Expression of Interest – N200,000; Nomination Form – N500,000; Senate, Expression of Interest – N500,000; Nomination Form – N1,500,000, Governor; Expression of Interest – N2,000,000, Nomination Form – N10,000,000; President, Expression of Interest – N5,000,000 Nomination Form – N18,000,000