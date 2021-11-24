From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Minority leader of the House of Representatives Ndudi Elumelu has charged the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to come up with an economic recovery strategy that will take off as soon as the party assumes power in 2023.

Elumelu, who spoke at the ongoing two-day for newly elected national officers of the PDP, in Abuja, described the opposition party as a governing party in waiting.

The lawmaker stated that though the country is blessed with abundant human and natural resources, it is currently in the woods as a result of the alleged misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

He added that working in line with the vision of the PDP for a new Nigeria, the country has potential for rapid economic renewal that can lead to “a single-digit unemployment rate, single-digit bank lending rate; a double-digit fuel price and drastic drop in the cost of food, healthcare and other necessities of life”

“These feats are achievable if Nigerians collectively vote out the APC and exert themselves along the line of PDP’s vision for a new Nigeria. Nigeria is blessed with abundant resources and we always excel under the right leadership direction”.

Elumelu further stated that “Nigerians cannot wait for the APC…to go in 2023 so that our country can again experience the peace and economic prosperity they once enjoyed under the PDP.

“The APC is a fascist-minded party. It does not believe in the prosperity, freedom and personal liberty of citizens. It does not believe in development and even distribution of resources. It is at best, a cartel of power mongers and political bandits seeking only to devour the nation for their selfish gains.

“The APC and its administration have no answers to the myriad of problems they created for our nation. In fact, APC’s inability to conduct a national convention and achieve a structured leadership at all levels across the country underscores its rudderlessness and explains why our nation is in shambles under its watch.

“So, the APC cannot be part of the new Nigeria our citizens yearn for. It should therefore fizzle out of our political atmosphere, come 2023.”

