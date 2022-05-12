From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Following a presidential directive for appointees with political ambitions in 2023 to resign by Monday, Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, on Thursday met with President Muhammadu Buhari, after which he declared that “there will be news”.

The CBN Governor had even before now gone to court to challenge the public service rule that requires public office holders to resign their positions before contesting for elective positions.

Emefiele, asked by State House Correspondent to react to the story that the President had directed him to resign forthwith.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He replied: “There is no news now, but there will be news. You heard me, I said there is no news but there will be news”.

When reminded that given his current position, his ambition was creating anxiety among Nigerians as well as the international community, Emefiele quipped that he was having fun at the scenario.

According to him: “Let them have heart attack. It’s good to have heart attack. I am having a lot of fun.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

A group of farmers had procured the N100 million presidential nomination forms of the ruling party, All Progressive Congress (APC) for Emefiele, a move he denied as having his backing.

Nonetheless, videos have emerged of several vehicles adorned with Emefiele’s presidential campaign materials.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .