From Fred Itua, Abuja

Less than 24 hours to the APC National Convention, the campaign posters and banners of the Central Bank Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, have dominated the entire capital territory.

A ride from the airport shows that the posters are everywhere on the busy airport road.

Commuters from the Nyanya-Keffi road also reported the flooding of the posters are also on Kubwa road. The city centre is also not having any spaces left.

Speaking with Benigna Ejimba, the Director of Communications of the Emefiele support Group (ESG), she stated that “this is an opportunity Nigeria and Nigerians should not miss. We shall do our best to ensure that the legacies of President Buhari are continued, consolidated and expanded. Any shift from the trajectory President Muhammadu Buhari has put Nigeria will return us to the dark ages and we must all protect Nigeria from that.”

She continued: “Emefiele is a loyalist of the President who has clearly understood the President’s vision and he has shown that understanding by his sterling performance in the Central Bank which has beyond the imagination of Nigerians helped bring out our economy from recession more than once.

“He is a professional and understands his job and also a unifier as his candidacy will quell the quest for Igbo Presidency and satisfy the demand for one term by the people of South South, above all he is not a controversial person who will dissipate energy engaging colleagues and other Nigerians in verbal exchanges thereby losing valuable work time.”

As delegates of the APC converge in Abuja to elect the National leaders of the Party, it is expected that delegates will be watching out for the popularity of the different aspirants while also watching the body language of the President on the direction to go during the party presidential primaries.

However, Emefiele is a clear favourite for the organized private sector, youths, women, farmers, start ups and textile workers.