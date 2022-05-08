From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Emir of Biu, in Borno State, Alhaji Mustapha Umar Mustapha lI, and other eminent personalities in the state, at the weekend expressed support for the re-election bid of the chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations, Muktar Betara.

Batara, who at the Emir’s palace to present to him the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination forms obtained for him by his constituents in

Biu/Bayo/Kwaya/Kusar/Shani Federal Constituency of Borno State, which he currently represents was received by a mammoth crowd.

The Emir, while describing the support for the lawmaker, noted that this was the first time constituents were mobilizing fund to obtain nomination for a politician. The monarch said Betara has affected the lives of his constituents positively.

He expressed optimism that the lawmaker would emerge speaker of the 10th House, if re-elected into the parliament, so as to in position to do more for his constituents and the country at large.

Similarly, former deputy governor of Borno State, Adamu Yuguda Dibal, said the people of Biu/Bayo/Kwaya/Kusar/Shani Federal Constituency decided to buy the nomination form for Betara because of his purposeful representation.

According to him, “We are witnessing something that has never happened in Borno State in terms of politics. It has happened here in Biu. In order words, amongst the constituents of Hon Betara based on what we have seen and what he has been able to achieve for us, the community themselves decided to say thank you.