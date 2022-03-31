From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel; former President of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Sam Ohuabunwa and former banker, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, yesterday, obtained the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential nomination form for the 2023 polls.

This brings to 12 the number of aspirants, who have so far obtained nomination forms.

While Ohuabunwa and Hayatu-Deen obtained the forms by themselves, a group, Brekete Family, obtained the nomination forms for Emmanuel.

Aspirants that earlier obtained the party’s presidential nomination forms include former vice president, Atiku Abubakar; former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Anyim Pius Anyim; Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed; Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal; Ovation Publisher, Dele Mohammed; Oliver Diana Teriela; Nwachukwu Anakwenze, and Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike.

Leader of the Brekete, Innocent Orji, told journalists, that the purchase of the form for Udom was in line with the resolve of the group to obtain nomination forms for 10 persons across different political parties to contest the 2023 presidential poll.

Orji said anyone they bought nomination forms for was outstanding, saying they settled for the Akwa Ibom governor for the PDP, because of his record of achievements in his state.

Ohuabunwa said he was contesting to rescue the country from the precipice. He expressed optimism that a new Nigeria would emerge within four years of his presidency.

“After almost eight years of the expiring, visionless, wasteful and underwhelming ruling government, our country is now languishing in the throes of chronic retrogression and decay in all indices of nationhood. So, having carefully dissected the entrenched ills afflicting Nigeria today as broadly poverty, corruption, injustice and insecurity, I have a well-thought-out, written vision and blueprint to reverse the negative trend and help build a New Nigeria on the 4 policy pillars of Prosperity, Integrity, Justice and Security.”

Ohuabunwa charged the PDP to stick to its zoning principle, saying: “The party has a policy of zoning and we recommend that they do not change the goalposts in the middle of it.”

Hayatu-Deen promised that if elected, he would tackle the security challenges in the country and create jobs for the youths.

“Extraordinary times call for extraordinary solutions, we need to build up the size of the military, re-train and re-arm them, provide them with the motivational tools that they need so that they can fight this battle successfully.”

Hayatu-Deen disagreed with Ohuabunwa on the zoning of the PDP presidential ticket saying anyone qualified should be allowed to contest.