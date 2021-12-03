From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Ahead of the 2023 general election, a diplomat and former governorship candidate in Anambra state, Mr. Oseloka Obaze has made case for all regions in the country particularly the North, to firmly support power shift to the South.

Obaze said that was the sure way for the unity of the country to strive, stating that every patriotic citizen should encourage, support and work for its realization.

Speaking in Enugu at the first annual public lecture series and award of the Pacesetter Frontier Magazine with theme “Mental Power at the Mercy of Political Will,” Oseloka, who was also a former Secretary to the State Government (SSG) of Anambra state, made a strong case for the restructuring of the country.

Obaze noted that, “Leadership of Nigeria in over 60 years has resided mainly with the North. This has elicited, quite rightly, discussions for a power shift to the South and particularly South East.”

On the non commitment of the North to power shift to the South in 2023, Obaze insisted that any Northern politician not in support of power shift was not committed to the unity of Nigeria.

He said, “Any stakeholder from the North who dares to disclaim that power shifts to the South in 2023 should not be deemed to be serious. That person does not wish Nigeria well.”

Obaze, who admitted that cabals in governance were the manifestation of the failures the country was going through, stated that Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution “does not fit well with our desirable federalism.”

Emphasizing the issue of restructuring he said, “Restructuring will reduce the untenable cost of politicking and governance. We are already seeing the manifestation of restructuring in the security reforms and governance, with the emergence of regional Amotekun, Ebubeagu and Hishbah security networks. We are also witnessing the early reforms of fiscal federalism with the VAT litigations.”

On the 1999 Constitution he said, “The Constitution lacks equity. For instance, Kano state has 44 local government areas (LGAs), which are greater than LGAs in Enugu state (17) and Anambra state (21) combined, and the number of LGAs is a key criterion for federal revenue allocations.”

In a brief remark, the former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu looking at the theme of the lecture “Mental power at the mercy of political will,” said politicians were not the only ones taking advantage of the people that religious leaders also do.

He also said that the just concluded Anambra state governorship election was difficult for the politicians to rig because of electronic transmission of votes.

Other dignitaries at the event included the Special Adviser to Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on Media, Steve Oruruo who represented the Governor, Archbishop and Bishop of Enugu, Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma, for Minister of Information, Chief Frank Nweke (Jnr.) and some traditional rulers.

