From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Retired, practicing journalist, publishers Editors Chief Press secretaries, Assembly members are tasking the the Nasarawa state members of the correspondent chapel to ensure that only issue based campaigns reports should be disseminated to sustain the tenets of social responsibility between the media, government and the society.

This was disclosed on Tuesday by media professionals during a 1 – day Lecture Series held at Abacha Youth Centre as part of activities marking the chapels election on the theme ” the Role of the Media in the 2023 General Election.

Speaking earlier, Speaker, Nasarawa state House of Assembly, Honourable Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi expressed happiness with the organisers of the programme saying it is the first of it’s kind credited to reporters in the state.

The speaker who was represented by the house committee chairman on information Nasarawa state House of Assembly, Honourable Muhammed Adamu Omadefu stressing that the media plays a critical role in the decision making in the state and the country at large.

He noted that media professionals are the champions of democracy and they had contributed effectively in the development and reformation of the state while noting that some individuals had made tremendous efforts in changing narratives in the country.

In Nasarawa state, the speaker commends all the the media in the state for effective reportage adding that it has taking the lead in disseminating the daily activities of the house and other personal information that is of public interest.

He lauds the media team for their resilience in reporting effectively on issues that bothered the assembly and the state while expressing satisfaction saying ” your reports is fare enough in putting the assembly, state in a global mark interms of development.

He therefore charged the media to be firm in their reportage during the 2023 general election pledged to continue to support correspondents towards enabling them achieve their goals.

Delivering his lecture, senatorial candidate representing Nasarawa North, former governorship aspirant, Halilu Evuluanza ably represented by Alhaji Muktar Wakeel publisher of the Nasarawa Newsline saying the media has a role to play in the development of the country so is the government and the society.

He however, expressed his dismay on the poorouse nature of the cybaspace adding that “everyone one is now a journalist in as much as you can type and post stories on Facebook and other social media platforms”.

He calls for check while tasking journalist to ensure balance and always seek to be sure of their source of information before publications to avoid libel suit or litigations against their media organisation.

“Don’t allow anybody to use the media to discredit others, journalist must ensure they are upright in their report and ensure they check very well before publications.”

On the welfare of the members of the Correspondent, the media guru charged media owners to ensure the payment of it’s employees as it is part of the reasons why some journalist are mischievous in their reportage.

“I want to tell you that if media owners pays their reporters it will be very difficult for reporters to influence or contradicts stories for the reason I want to charge media organisation to see the welfare of their workers especially now that campaigns has commended. ”

Speaking on the topic, “The relationship between the Government and the media Correspondent in Perspective” Malam Ibrahim Rabiu Abdullahi, a former Chief Press Secretary to the former Governor of Nasarawa state and the present APC National Chairman Senator Abdullahi Adamu

“is the government, and the media friends or Enemies”. He asked

Commended the correspondent chapel, Nasarawa for organizing such events saying it is a mile stone being the first of it’s kind over the years in the state while appealing to the chapel not to be discouraged in carrying out their duties in the state.

He said the media is to set agenda for the people and the government noting that the media is not to conclude situations for the people and the government but allow the people to make their submission and relay back to the government as a way of proffering solutions.

He asked. “Is the media and the government on the same page? For better society and good governance in terms of democracy they must be a good relationship between the media and the government, it must go hand in hand they must Marry each other.”

He also noted that there are some professionals that has sabotaged the main tenets of the media as a way of survival. But if the media today had uphold their tenets the government would have had serious reasons to support the media effectively.

In a welcome address, Chairman of the Election steering committee, Malam Abdullhhi Shuaibu who appreciated the chairman of the correspondent chapel for giving them the opportunity to make the programme a success.

He said it was very necessary to host important personality in especially politicians to explain to colleagues on the rope of the media in the 2023 general election.

He said the the lecture series will go a long way in sharpening our minds to know the relationship between correspondent and government stressing also on what it takes to report political stories without being bias.

He however commended members of the committee for their unending support giving to him to finalized the process of conducting chapels elections and pledged to continue to support the chapel when the need arises.

In a closing remarks, Chairman, Correspondent Chapel Nasarawa Chapter, Comrade Isaak Ukpoju appreciates the organisers of the events for adding this event as part of the event marking the election of the chapel.

He said he is delighted to be the chairman of a great group of journalist in Nasarawa state adding that as professionals the reporters in the state would try to maintain the tenets to of the profession.

He therefore appreciated the invited guest for finding time to honor the event against their difficult schedules pledged to support them at every point when needed.