Over 600 Local Government, Zonal and Ward executives of G17 in Enugu State, on Friday, paid a solidarity visit to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, declaring their unalloyed support and loyalty to the governor ahead of 2023 general elections.

Speaking at the event, the Director General of G17, Hon. Sunday Ajogwu, commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for his administration’s developmental strides in Enugu State as well as its remarkable achievements in the rural areas stating that the governor is “the master of rural roads”.

Hon. Ajogwu, who described Gov. Ugwuanyi as a peaceful man and the Grand Patron of G17, disclosed that “the greatest achievement of this government is the peace we enjoy today in Enugu State”, adding that “we do not take that for granted”.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

His words: “It is if you have security on the road that you can move around. If you don’t have security, you cannot move around. Thank you Your Excellency for providing peace and security in Enugu State. All the things you are doing in Enugu State we cannot start mentioning them one by one here.

“But if you plied through Agbani Road, you will see the hand of the governor there. Anybody who plied Nike Lake Road will see the massive flyover bridge project going on there.

“Your Excellency, you have vigorously constructed rural roads in Enugu State. You are a master of rural roads”.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Hon. Ajogwu, on behalf of the members of the group across the 260 electoral wards in Enugu State assured Gov. Ugwuanyi that “we are intact, loyal, motivated, ready, in high spirit and on ground, waiting patiently for you to speak and you will see the wonders of this original G17”.

According to him, “This is just the tip of the iceberg. This is the leadership of G17. Our G17 is not the G17 of social media. This is the original G17. We are on ground.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

“Our leadership comprises the Director General, 3 Zonal Heads, 17 LG Coordinators, 19 Executives in each of the 17 LGAs, 17 LG Directors and 260 Ward Coordinators”.

Members of the group, who had banners and wore shirts with the inscription “#2023 Gburugburu Decides”, reassured Gov. Ugwuanyi that they will support his political decisions for the 2023 elections.