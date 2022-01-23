By Cosmas Omegoh

Businessman, entrepreneur and social activist, Emperor Chris Baywood Ibe, has re-echoed the call for the Igbo to be president in 2023.

He believes that will enthrone fairness, equity and justice in the country.

He also called for fairness in his native Enugu State, insisting his Awgu people are perpetually marginalised.

Ahead of 2023, he hopes all political office aspirants will be thoroughly interrogated to ensure that only the best govern the people. Excerpts:

People often ask, are you a politician or businessman or both?

I’m an entrepreneur supporting politics to ensure that government policies are not inimical to business, not by compulsion, but by ensuring that such policies are presented in a better perspective so that businesses don’t go down. So, I’m an entrepreneur with a mind in politics to ensure that government’s adverse policies do not hurt businesses.

Everywhere in the world, entrepreneurs are lobbyists and influencers; I would also like to describe myself as an influencer and a social activist.

Let us talk about governance in your state, Enugu, what is your assessment of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi?

Governor Ugwuanyi and I have long been friends before politics. And so, even when we have divergent interests, it doesn’t hurt our relationship. That one is a governor and the other a businessman with interest in this or that political party, for instance, is not enough to severe a long-existing relationship. Therefore, it is unethical and morally wrong to say Governor Ugwuanyi is not my friend because we share different interests. We are friends and will continue to be friends. That said, I would like to add that my governor has done his best. But he could have done better especially in infrastructural development, creating jobs, thinking out of the box and involving businessmen of Enugu extraction in fashioning out economic policies that can advance development and the state. However, he has done very well in managing the security situation in the state. Enugu is one state where you don’t have much skirmishes even though there are pockets of them. But above all, if you rank it among other South eastern states, Ugwuanyi has done very well in maintaining the peace.

You cry of marginalisation of Awgu, your part of the state, does this still persist?

Of course, things have not changed. The same marginalisation is there and glaring for all to see. Because of that, in 2010 we formed Save Awgu Forum Enugu (SAFE). But in 2023, something has to change. And what are we asking for? Fairness and equity! That an Agwu man should be given the opportunity to be governor, senator, minister, director-general, provost or vice chancellor of one of the institutions in the state because Agwu is one of the oldest local government areas in the old Eastern Region. Awgu birthed Oji River, and Aninri councils. Chief Ike Ekweremadu hails from Aninri. Yet, Awgu has no place in the scheme of things. And our own Ekweremadu believes that there is nobody from Awgu that can be governor of Enugu State. I think that is morally wrong and unfair.

We hear about Enugu Charter of Equity, how fair is it?

We have three senatorial zones: Enugu East, Enugu West and Enugu North. And when it comes to Enugu West, the Awgu man is completely out of it – out of the whole equation. The dominant groups: Udi and Ezeagu, have continuously dominated Awgu. Is that the way to go. The political climate in Enugu State is the Nkanu man has to be governor because the Charter of Equity has to go round. Enugu West has held it; Enugu North is in power now. And so,it has to go to Enugu East.

But they often forget that Enugu East has held power for too long. Here, common sense should prevail. We need to think broadly, and think all inclusiveness. Live and let live. By my own judgment, fair is fair; it is time for the Awgu man to be the governor of Enugu State.

As a social activist, where do you stand on president of Igbo extraction?

In all of this, the question I often ask is ‘where is fairness, where is equity?’ If an Igbo has held power for many years, and refuses to share power what would other ethnic groups be saying? The question of Igbo presidency shouldn’t be an argument – for the sake of equity, justice and peaceful co-existence – notwithstanding what we often feel about the Igboman. It is not about whether we like Igbo or not; it is not about saying they are too desperate. They are too daring. It is about fairness and equity. If the Igbo have been in the leadership position all this while, would the North sit back and not ask for it? Will the Igbo say power shouldn’t go to the North? The discourse should actually shift from ooo, the Igbo are daring, this and that. The focus should be on fairness and equity. The bottom line is since the inception of democracy in Nigeria, the Igbo have not been given the chance to be at the helms. The only time we had a semblance of that was when Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe was governor general of Nigeria. But the de facto president was Alhaji Abubakar Tafawa Balewa. Dr Azikiwe was mere ceremonial president. Long before now, we have supported every group to be president. We need honest Nigerians to speak the truth and support the Igbo to be president too. And by the way, if you are looking for the most qualified persons to be the president of Nigeria today, you will see them among the Igbo. The Igbo have consistently shown that they are a people mindful of unity, and have demonstrated that by the way they make their investments, and the way they move. Everywhere in this country, the Igboman is there investing, developing even the farthest hinterlands. They are everywhere; they are at peace with their neighbours. So, while will anyone insist that the Igboman is this or that? Yes, agitations arise because of marginalisation, and oppression, but it will be unfair for the whole Nigeria to gang up against the Igboman. I don’t think that is fair. Not because I’m an Igboman, but because I’m a Nigerian, a pan Nigerian who wants the Igboman to be given a chance.

What is your feeling when people say power is not given but taken?

We shouldn’t be changing the goalpost in the middle of a football match. It shouldn’t be down to the presidency should emerge from anywhere. Equity and fairness guarantee that power should rotate among the ethnic groups. Igbo key into this understanding. So, why will anyone now try to change the goalpost? It should not be down to when it favours any group. And when it favours Ndigbo, Presidency should be thrown open. No, I don’t think it is the right way to go. We should learn to live and let live.

What sort of president do Nigerians need now?

We need a Nigerian president that is detribalised. If I were a president, for instance, I would try be a Nigerian president. And so, we are not looking for an Igbo president, but a president of Igbo extraction, a patriotic Nigerian. I’m qualified myself. And one thing is clear- some of my friends ask me to present myself for president because of the enviable things I have done as an individual devoid of government support just as an entrepreneur. I have not been in government, but I have done a few things that some people acknowledge through my foundation – the Baywood Foundation.

As a social activist, I have been standing for the people. Out there, people need persons without any political baggage to lead. Today, we would like to see fresh persons with a fresh breath to do things differently. If for instance, I venture to run, first of all, I think I will have to be very honest with Nigerians. I will de-emphasise so many promises. Promise less and do more. The world is fast changing. We need a Nigerian president that is very dynamic and young at heart. We need young and dynamic persons, a president that can connect with the teeming youths.

How do you see Nigerians choosing their next president?

Nigerians in the last eight years have gone through excruciating pain. Therefore, they are going to be very, very careful about who becomes their next president. It is not going to be about promises as usual. This time around, Nigerians will be asking hard questions. It is no longer going to be ‘I will give you the best roads.’ ‘When I become president, I’m going to empower 10 million Nigerians!’ Nigerians will be asking: ‘How sir! How do you intend to do it? How do you intend to finance it?’ Nigerians are going to be asking very hard questions.

Nigerians will be weary of hawks coming with enticing promises. They will ask them in explicit terms to say how they want to achieve their goals. How and where are they going to get the funds? And where does that leave us as Nigerians? These are hard questions Nigerians will be asking aspirants that will make the final list.