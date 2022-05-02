From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

As the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gears towards preparation for its Primaries ahead of 2023 general elections, the member representing Nsukka West State Constituency in Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Dr. Emma Ugwuerua has called on his constituents and the party delegates to stick to equity and fairness in the election of the party’s candidate for the House of Assembly election in the constituency.

Ugwuerua made the call while declaring his intention to run for second term bid in office at the Party’s office in Nsukka local government area of the state on Sunday. According to him Nsukka West State Constituency has an established norm for sharing elective positions among the areas that constitute the constituency, adding that it is aimed at strengthening the cord that units the people through equity, fairness and justice.

The law-maker noted with shock that despite the existing tradition for power sharing, that many aspirants from other areas of the constituency already occupying elective positions are still eyeing the house of assembly seat for the 2023 election; which is the only elective position left for Nsukka West Development center (Ovogovo). He pointed out that the past representatives of the constituency served for two terms in office, and wondered why his should be an exception.

“I have come to indicate my intention to contest for House of Assembly election in 2023 and to solicit for your support to go back, to serve you again. House of Assembly is not where people without intellectual capacity will go to represent his or her constituency. It requires a person with principle, articulation of mind and rationalized agenda. House of Assembly is not where you go to fight but where you go to get things that should improve the social life of your constituents. That is why it requires someone with the requisite knowledge of politics and governance and someone that can attract social amenities and empowerment to the people.

“As we are undergoing the processes towards the 2023 elections, which started on Saturday with Ward Congresses, I appeal to you, the stakeholders and our delegates to see equity, fairness and justice as your watchwords in determining who will represent Nsukka West State Constituency during our party primary. I am saying this because there is an existing norm that guides elective power sharing in our constituency, which some of us may not know.

“Nsukka West State Constituency comprises Nsukka Central, and Nsukka West development centers. Currently, Nsukka Central has the elected Executive Chairman of the local government area and the Party chairman, Nsukka East has the Party’s State treasurer while Nsukka West has elected House of Assembly member, which I’m presently occupying. It was because of this understanding that late Frank Oloto of blessed memory who hailed from the West refused vehemently that West should not produce commissioner when he had the opportunity to give to the area. He rather ceded the position to other area of the constituency. That was also why Prof. Rose Onah a former care-taker chairman of Nsukka local government followed the trend and ensured that the State PDP treasurer position went to Obimo. These were to ensure oneness and justice for all.

“Against this backdrop, I am surprised that aspirants from other areas of the constituency are already occupying elective positions are still clamouring for the House of Assembly slot, the only position that is left for the West. This is when I have not finished my first tenure. I know that those who were there before me had two terms in office and I wonder why mine should be an exception. Well, this is politics and the beauty of it in a democracy is what is playing out. I still believe that Nsukka West Constituency has stakeholders that are conversant with the history and will do the right thing at the appropriate time”, he said.

Ugwuerua who is the chairman House Committee on Judiciary, Public Petition, Ethics and Privileges in Enugu State House of Assembly at the declaration enumerated the giant strides of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in the constituency, saying that he restructured and repositioned the Magistrate and High courts in Nsukka, constructed asphalt and RAMP roads, built standard stadium as well as empowered their sons and daughters through various political appointments. He noted that the constituency has never had it so well than in the administration of Governor Ugwuanyi. This was also as he added that he has done his bit by attracting employment for some of his constituents, providing for the less privileged ones, uplifting the education needs of the people through award of scholarships, provision of writing materials to pupils as well as organizing workshop for teachers.

In a speech, the chairman of Nsukka local government, Hon. Barr. Walter Ozioko commended the law-maker for effective representation, stressing that he has done well. “Hon. Ugwuerua is a responsible and responsive person whose representation in the house has yielded positive results. It is our prayer that his desire to return to the house in 2023 is achieved. PDP in Nsukka is one and will support whoever gets the candidacy ticket of the party for the election”, he said. He reiterated the resolve of the PDP stakeholders in the local government that “wherever Governor Ugwuanyi says he is going, is where we are going”, and charged every PDP faithful to work towards the success of the party in the next general elections.

The Party chairman in the local government, Hon. Fabian Onah also lauded Ugwuerua for his performance, saying his positive representation is felt in the constituency. He assured him of the party’s unalloyed support and level playing ground during and after the primaries.

The law-maker was accompanied with people from all works of life, including Princess Nkem Oloto, Hon. Onyema Idoko, Barr. Paulinus Eze among others.