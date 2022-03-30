From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Enugu Council of Traditional Rulers has backed the rotation of the governorship slot for the unity, peace, security and development of the state.

The monarchs after a meeting in Enugu, yesterday, called for the preservation of the existing rotational agreement on the governorship position in the state.

Politicians in the state are divided over whether there is zoning arrangement for the governorship or not.

A leading aspirant to the coveted seat, Ike Ekweremadu, has insisted that those claiming there was an agreement were peddling falsehood.

The former deputy Senate president has, therefore, challenged anybody in possession of the purported agreement to make it public.

But presenting the communique of their meeting to newsmen, Chairman of the traditional rulers’ council, Lawrence Agubuzu, enjoined all political parties and gladiators in the state to embrace positive attitude for the sake of the state.

The communique signed by Agubuzu, alongside R.S.N. Ezeh (first deputy chairman), Julius Nnaji (second deputy chairman) and Godwin Madu (acting third deputy chairman), stated that “the founding fathers of Enugu State, in their wisdom, mutually agreed that the prized office of the governor should be rotational among its three senatorial districts.”

The communique, which was also endorsed by Simeon Itodo (grand patron), Kingsley Chime (patron) and Abel Nwobodo (patron) further said: “In the light of the foregoing, the traditional rulers unequivocally affirmed, re-affirmed and declared that the governorship elections in Enugu State are based on rotation, through which, in 1999, Enugu East senatorial district took the first slot, followed by Enugu West in 2007 and Enugu North in 2015, respectively. It is now the turn of Enugu East again.”

The body, however, urged its members to refrain from partisanship in the current political developments as that will imperil the essence and dignity of the traditional institution in the state.