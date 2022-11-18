The PDP governorship candidate in Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah, has assured the people that he will ensure the transformation of the rural areas.

Mbah, who gave the assurance at a town hall

meeting with the communities in Nike in Enugu East Council Area on Thursday, said he would also ensure inclusive development for all.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mbah has been holding town hall meetings across the 68 development centres in the state, to interact with the people on their peculiar needs, as well as to explain to them gubernatorial plans.

He said he had an inclusive economic development plan to ensure that nobody was left behind, stressing that whatever affected the weakest in the state affected every one.

Mbah reiterated his resolve to construct 10,00km of roads, prioritise rural development and ensure robust industrialization of the state, if elected.

“We have plans to set up a N10 billion micro, small and medium scale enterprises revolving fund.

“We cannot develop our economy without a healthy workforce, hence we will rejuvenate and equip our healthcare system, including the primary health centres to deliver 24-hour service”, he said.

Mbah, however, assured the people that most of their needs were already captured in his manifesto.

Earlier, the communities listed roads, employment, health infrastructure, industrialisation, education and employment as development priorities facing them.

They urged the governorship candidate to address the needs when elected governor in 2023.

Pledging their votes to Mbah, they also lamented the activities of land speculators, whom they said had made communities poorer.

Speaking, former senator representing Enugu East Senatorial Zone, Sen. Gilbert Nnaji and the member representing Enugu East/Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency, Mr Cornelius Nnaji, said the construction of the Ugwogo Nike-Agbogazi Nike-Ubahu-Owo road would enhance rural access and act as a catalyst for the socio-economic development of the area.

On his part, Rev. Fr. Cornelius Uwakwe, expressed regrets over the non-existence of a secondary school and hospital in the area and urged Mbah to help reduce the hardships the people are facing.

A woman leader, Mrs Helen Ugwuoko, lamented a situation where women in labour travelled all the way to Enugu town to seek medical attention, pointing out that in emergency cases, fatalities were usually recorded.

She called on Mbah to intervene in empowering women and the youth through skill acquisition and job creation.

“There is no employment anywhere. Some of our graduates have spent over 15 years with us at home and the hardship is too much for us to bear”, she said.

The traditional ruler of Ogbeke Nike, Igwe Dennis Ekette, while pledging the people’s support for PDP candidates, however, called on Mbah to help bring the perennial water scarcity facing the rural communities of Nike to an end.

On his part, the Council Chairman of Enugu East LGA, Livinus Anike, described Emene Nike as the industrial hub of Enugu State and called for the infrastructural renewal of the area.

He also called on Mbah to prioritise the revitalisation of state-owned companies, such as Sunrise Flour Mills, Emene. (NAN)