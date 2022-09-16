Traders of Ogbete Main Market, Enugu have declared their unalloyed support and solidarity to the Enugu State Governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Enugu North Senatorial District in the 2023 general election, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, governorship candidate of the PDP in the state, Dr. Peter Mbah, and other candidates of the party.

The traders pledged to move from shop to shop, community to community, village to village and ward to ward, during the electioneering to galvanise and mobilise the electorate to vote for Ugwuanyi, Mbah and all candidates of the PDP in the state.

They said the PDP would be the only product they would market from now till 2023 in appreciation of Governor Ugwuanyi’s peace and good governance initiatives, benevolence and commitment to their wellbeing.

They also expressed gratitude to Ugwuanyi for maintaining the existing rotational governorship zoning arrangement among the three senatorial districts of the state, which led to the emergence of Dr. Mbah, from Nkanu East Local Government Area, Enugu East Senatorial District, as PDP governorship candidate.

The traders said the PDP governorship candidate was s a good product and choice that reflects the principles of equity, fairness and justice.

The Ogbete traders also thanked the governor for the novel traders’ empowerment scheme of his administration that assisted traders in Enugu State to grow their various businesses, stressing that he was the first governor in Nigeria to initiate and implement such a unique and impactful programme for the traders.

Speaking, Chief Aniagu maintained that the traders’ support and solidarity to Governor Ugwuanyi, Dr. Mbah and the PDP, are unanimous and overwhelming, saying that “the happiest part of the journey we remember is the fulfillment of the promise you made then that come 2023 that you will maintain the zoning system of governorship position in Enugu State.”