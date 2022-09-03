Traders, motorcycle (okada) and tricycle (keke) operators and members of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State have pledged their support for Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Enugu North Senatorial District of the state.

The traders, keke and okada operators also declared their support for the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, his running mate, Ifeanyi Ossai and other candidates of the PDP.

They thanked Ugwuanyi for the numerous developmental projects his administration has executed in the state in spite of the state’s lean resources and the nation’s economic challenges, stressing that the roads and other infrastructure provided by his government, especially in the rural areas have been aiding their businesses to grow. The traders also appreciated Ugwuanyi for the invaluable assistance his administration has rendered to them in safeguarding lives and property in their various markets, including the distribution of fire extinguishers and palliatives during the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. They maintained that their support for the governor and the PDP is indisputable.

Speaking when they paid a solidarity visit to Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, the Chairman of Orba Modern Market, Chief Charles Ezeugwu said that they are proud of the governor as their illustrious son and leader. Accompanied by the Chairman of Udenu LGA, Hon. Solomon Obah, Chief Ezeugwu added that “We the Orba and the Udenu people, all the market traders, the keke riders, the okada riders, the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) came here today to pay a solidarity visit to our brother, our son and our father.” He said that they are pleased with Gov. Ugwuanyi’s peace and good governance initiatives and the way he has been handling the affairs of Enugu State, describing him as a peace-maker and a great achiever. Chairman of Obollo Afor Market, Sunday Odo spoke in the same vein. He applauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for his good works in Enugu State and reassured him of their unalloyed support for all PDP candidates in the forthcoming general election.

Leader of the Hausa Community in Udenu LGA, Zachary Ibrahim Babangida, hailed Gov. Ugwuanyi for promoting peace, national unity and good governance in Enugu State, assuring the governor that they will give him and the other PDP candidates 100 percent support at the polls in 2023.