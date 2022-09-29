By Wilfred Eya

The Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, has endorsed the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Dr. Peter Mbah and pledged to support him to victory in the forthcoming general elections.

The association of all traditional rulers and royal fathers across the three senatorial zones in the state wished him success in the governorship election, assuring that all members of the council were happy with him and believe he would govern the state well.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers, the Chairman of the State Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Lawrence Agubu-uzu urged his colleagues to pray for the political aspiration of Mbah.

Recalling the events that preceded the May 25, 2022 PDP primary election in the state, the Chairman of the traditional rulers said they once gathered in Enugu and took a position on where the next governor of the state should come from and observed that their joint communique stated unambiguously that they stood with Enugu East Senatorial District in line with the existing zoning template in the state.

He said the governorship candidate of the PDP had immense respect for the traditional institution and the royal fathers which necessitated his visit to them.

“The emergence of Hon. Barr Peter Mbah as the candidate of the PDP is in keeping with the rotational principle advocated in our earlier mentioned communique. By coming to consult us today, he shows that he respects us as the custodian of our culture and tradition. I implore all of us as we normally do in circumstances like this to pray for him, wish him success through our joint presentation of ófó staff to him,” he said.

They said they were happy and satisfied with his candidature, saying the ófó staff was “our sign of support for your gubernatorial aspiration.”

In his remarks, the Director General (DG), of Peter Mbah and PDP Campaign Organization, Chief Ikeje Asogwa said they had honoured the invitation to formally present the party’s gubernatorial standard bearer to the assembly of rulers from all the geopolitical zones.

He said their visit had no connection or any colouration of campaign and told members of the council that at the appropriate time, they would embark on campaign activities where they would interface with members of the public.

Reacting to his endorsement by the traditional rulers, Mbah expressed his profound gratitude at their generosity for considering him the best candidate for the task ahead.

Mbah who promised not to disappoint the traditional rulers and the people of the state if elected said he would continue to represent the values the people were expecting from a good leader.

He assured the people of his resolve to inspire transformation and engender a quantum leap in the gross domestic product (GDP) of the state, reiterating his overall goal of making the state the preferred destination for business, tourism and living.

Mbah also restated his commitment to tackle youth unemployment through his integrated rural programmes and policies that would bridge the gap between urban and rural areas.

According to him, policies that would enhance peace and security in the state will be initiated. “Our policies will be targeted on how to achieve peace and security as that’s the foundation for growth and development. We will address the key issue of youth and unemployment in order to solve security fragility.

“Also, we have programmes that will address the issue of accessibility to our different communities. All these weak links will be properly given attention,” the governorship frontrunner said.