Local government chairmen in Enugu West senatorial district have joined in the ongoing zoning controversy in the state, accusing the senator representing the senatorial district, Ike Ekweremadu, of being economical with the truth.

The five council chairmen from the senatorial district made their position known in a communiqué issued after their meeting in Udi Local Government Area of the state.

The communiqué was signed by Ajah Beneth Ogbonna (chairman of Aninri council), Pedro Nwankwo (chairman of Awgu council), Nze Philip Okoh (chairman of Udi council), Chinedu Onyeagba (chairman of Oji River council) and Chukwudi Ozoelube (chairman of Ezeagu council) as well as state vice chairman, Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON). Ekweremadu had, while declaring his governorship ambition last week, challenged proponents of zoning to state when and where such an agreement was reached.

But in the communiqué, the council chairmen said the federal lawmaker was present at the meeting of July 7, 2013 where the Enugu State caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) reached the agreement on zoning.

They said: “The senator was economical with the truth when he said there has never been any zoning arrangement/agreement in Enugu regarding the pattern of emergence of the state governor. He challenged anyone to show him where and when such an agreement was written.”

This came as the Forum of Local Government Chairmen of PDP in Enugu West senatorial district also faulted Ekweremadu’s comments against zoning, declaring their unalloyed support for zoning of the governorship position in the state.

The PDP council chairmen took the stand in a communiqué issued after their meeting, yesterday, and by signed by Okechukwu Aneke (Udi council chairman), Nebo Chukwujekwu Emmanuel (deputy chairman, Awgu), Ozor Anayo Chude (Ezeagu) Godwin Anekwe, (Oji River) and Victor Okoro (Aninri).

Reacting further, the council chairmen in Enugu West senatorial district said: “We hereby refer him to the statement and written address presented by Ben Collins Ndu; his immediate predecessor from Enugu West senatorial district…”

On their part, the Forum of Chairmen of the PDP, said: “Having given such unalloyed and undiluted support to previous governors of Enugu State even unto their choices of successors, we shall without reservation extend our total support to whoever Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi decides to support as his successor in 2023 in line with our long-standing tradition of following our leader to the last second.